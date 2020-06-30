Top 5 WWE matches of 2020 so far

What was your favorite WWE match from the first half of 2020?

We have seen some excellent in-ring contests so far this year.

WWE has had some great wrestling matches in 2020.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda)

2020 has been a weird year for WWE, as it has been for the entire world. While the first two months went as normal, the COVID-19 pandemic enforced a complete change in the aesthetic of their shows. And while the lack of a live audience of paying fans is a disadvantage, we have still witnessed some magnificent wrestling matches.

Every year, whether there are problems surrounding the company or not, we are treated to at least a handful of classics in the ring. This year is no different, as we have seen WWE put on their fair share of classics during the 'Empty Arena Era'.

And while the real magic from this period in WWE's history lies in their cinematic matches, they will not be considered in this list. Comparing the Boneyard match, for example, to a proper in-ring classic would not be fair to either of them.

Here, we will take a look at the five best in-ring matches that happened on WWE's main roster during the first half of 2020. But first, a couple of honorable mentions.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan (Royal Rumble)

Becky Lynch vs Asuka (Royal Rumble)

Drew Gulak vs Daniel Bryan (Elimination Chamber)

#5 Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania)

Given the circumstances, WrestleMania 36 was a tremendous success. Both nights had several memorable moments, with the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches being the particular highlights. We also saw several great matches at WWE's Performance Center, featuring the likes of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bayley and Sasha Banks, among others.

But the best one happened at the start of Night 2, with Rhea Ripley defending her NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. It was just an excellent back-and-forth encounter, with both Superstars fighting hard with ferocious intensity.

Charlotte targetted Ripley's knee throughout the contest, eventually making her submit. It was a great showcase for both women. Charlotte for her strategy, and Ripley for her courage, and while the Queen's run with the NXT Women's Title was not a memorable one, this match certainly was.

With performances like these, Rhea Ripley could become a major star on the main roster as well. Another match against Charlotte would be great, with the 'Nightmare' avenging her defeat and picking up the win.

