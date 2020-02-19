5 things we’d change about the Road to WrestleMania

Harry Kettle FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The road to the show of shows has begun

The Road to WrestleMania has well and truly begun as we look ahead to another exciting edition of the showcase of the immortals. We all know that every single Mania has a wide range of ups and downs, but above all that, it's just great to see so much intrigue and uncertainty in the air regarding what's actually going to go down between now and the big night.

The 'road' itself is often full of many twists and turns, and while it may be hard for anyone to not enjoy that, we tend to believe that there are a few things that could be changed in order to make the experience a little bit more enjoyable.

We might be grasping at straws here, but even so, these points need to be made.

#5 More Than One PPV

Do we really need two other big events?

From the second the Royal Rumble ends right up until WrestleMania week is all said and done, the main focus should be Mania and nothing else - aside from perhaps one other major pay per view event that the WWE decides to put on.

Having two different big time events between the Rumble and Mania just feels incredibly congested and doesn't allow for enough time for any of the shows to really breathe. The build-up to WWE's showcase event often kicks into high gear with just a matter of days remaining until it all gets underway but even so, we think more time needs to be awarded to the episodes of RAW and SmackDown that really matter.

This year, for example, we don't need to see Super ShowDown right alongside the Elimination Chamber. The Chamber itself does the job of building towards WrestleMania just fine on its own.

1 / 5 NEXT