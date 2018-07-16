Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things we didn't see coming before Extreme Rules 2018

Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.21K   //    16 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST

Dolph learns to count to ten thanks to the Pittsburgh crowd.
Thanks a lot Pittsburgh WWE fans. You have now ruined clocks forever.

The very annoying audience that tried to ruin the main event withstanding, it would have still been a very confusing night at Extreme Rules. It had lots of screwy finishes, multiple title changes, a ton of cheating and one of the craziest bumps in WWE history. I just hope Kevin Owens is ok after Sunday night’s show. I hope all of the fans are fine and well after the tough to watch three and a half hour show that was Extreme Rules.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

With all of this in my confused mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Extreme Rules 2018:

#5 The B-Team Wins The Raw Tag Team Championship


They really are the Best team.
Who would have thought the loss of The Miz to Smackdown during the Superstar Shake-up would truly have been a major benefit to Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas’ careers?

I have to give a lot of credit to The B-Team. They have had a lot of fun recently and have played their comedic, over excited characters perfectly in the last few months. They have become a rare bright spot on an otherwise difficult to watch Raw show.

I understand that they were undefeated over the last few weeks but to go from a completely comedic team to the Tag Team Champions so quickly? That was shocking. Even more shocking was that it was a clean victory for Bo Dallas too in the short eight-minute match.

I don’t know where the B-Team goes from here. It isn’t like the Raw tag division is really on fire right now. They seem to forget they have Authors of Pain most of the time. Maybe the Best Team is the way to go after all in the current landscape. I mean it isn't like you could have pushed the incredibly over Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt right?


