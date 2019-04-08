×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 things we learned at WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.43K   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:08 IST


The Man was triumphant in the main event
The Man was triumphant in the main event

WrestleMania 35 is now in the books, and while we don't know the full reaction yet, it's safe to say that the event was a big success. The event definitely had a lot of flaws, but there were three main matches that WWE was counting on to control the entire show - The Universal Championship match, the WWE Championship match and the main event Winner Takes All match.

Thankfully, WWE delivered on all three of those aspects. Kofi Kingston became the first-ever African American WWE Champion, Seth Rollins is officially back on top with a world championship and Becky Lynch has cemented herself as the face of the Women's Division.

The rest of the matches were flat, while some were hit or miss. Regardless, people may be happy with the outcomes of all the matches. Here's what we learned at the showcase of the Immortals!

#5. Brock Lesnar is leaving WWE

Brock Lesnar suffered a humiliating defeat
Brock Lesnar suffered a humiliating defeat

Every time Brock Lesnar loses, there's the instant assumption that he's leaving WWE. To be fair, he's only lost twice since 2017, so that goes to show just how much he's been protected.

However, since the summer of last year, we've known that Daniel Cormier intended to defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar. However, due to multiple circumstances, it's been held off. But now, there have been many rumours looming that Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier will, in fact, take place at UFC 240 or 241, which is in the summer.

Lesnar looked great, but he was defeated in rather quick fashion and sent off by The Beast Slayer Seth Rollins. It seems as though Lesnar's Universal title dominance is over and we're finally going to see the title on a full-timer.

Moreover, Lesnar hasn't been advertised post-WrestleMania, which means that his run could finally be over.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar Becky Lynch WrestleMania Rewind WWE Network
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WrestleMania 35: 5 things we learned from Raw & SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Unforgettable WrestleMania matches which symbolise WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Things The WWE Universe Wants to See at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising decisions WWE can make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Things that should happen at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
6 big surprises we could see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 controversial things WWE might do at WrestleMania 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Last-minute booking decisions Vince McMahon could make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Things to expect at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 unbelievable things that should happen at the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us