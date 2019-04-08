5 things we learned at WrestleMania 35

The Man was triumphant in the main event

WrestleMania 35 is now in the books, and while we don't know the full reaction yet, it's safe to say that the event was a big success. The event definitely had a lot of flaws, but there were three main matches that WWE was counting on to control the entire show - The Universal Championship match, the WWE Championship match and the main event Winner Takes All match.

Thankfully, WWE delivered on all three of those aspects. Kofi Kingston became the first-ever African American WWE Champion, Seth Rollins is officially back on top with a world championship and Becky Lynch has cemented herself as the face of the Women's Division.

The rest of the matches were flat, while some were hit or miss. Regardless, people may be happy with the outcomes of all the matches. Here's what we learned at the showcase of the Immortals!

#5. Brock Lesnar is leaving WWE

Brock Lesnar suffered a humiliating defeat

Every time Brock Lesnar loses, there's the instant assumption that he's leaving WWE. To be fair, he's only lost twice since 2017, so that goes to show just how much he's been protected.

However, since the summer of last year, we've known that Daniel Cormier intended to defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar. However, due to multiple circumstances, it's been held off. But now, there have been many rumours looming that Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier will, in fact, take place at UFC 240 or 241, which is in the summer.

Lesnar looked great, but he was defeated in rather quick fashion and sent off by The Beast Slayer Seth Rollins. It seems as though Lesnar's Universal title dominance is over and we're finally going to see the title on a full-timer.

Moreover, Lesnar hasn't been advertised post-WrestleMania, which means that his run could finally be over.

