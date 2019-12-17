5 things we learned from TLC 2019

Baron Corbin defeated Roman Reigns

WWE ended a monumental year in pro wrestling history with the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view. Historically, this has always been an entertaining event that the company uses to bring storylines to a close, readying the WWE Universe for the new year. The night promised much with Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair and the New Day all involved in marquee matches.

Looking back, it’s fair to say the WWE did enough to satisfy the demands of the fans, whilst also increasing their appetite for Wrestlemania. The night allowed us to gauge an insight into creative’s thinking about some superstars and perhaps their thoughts and possible directions for the future. There were some loose ends left untied, but WWE still showed their hand in some of the matches.

Here are 5 things we learned from TLC.

#5 Both Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are set for a big year in 2020

Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy at TLC

Although Aleister Black ultimately won their match of the night encounter, it’s clear as day that WWE has big plans for both these men. The duo met in the second match on the main show, a slot that may not be the best, but they were give a good amount of time to showcase their skills. WWE’s best-kept secret has been scheduled for a push ever since he had the match of his life against Roman Reigns on SmackDown months ago.

Furthermore, since moving to RAW, the Australian prizefighter has been undefeated, reiterating the company’s faith in him. As for Black, he’s been positioned for a major push ever since he made his debut, not having lost a 1-on-1 match cleanly on the main roster. Tonight’s outing proved to the fans that Black is now ready for a singles push heading into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

