5 Things we learned from WWE TV this week; Edge's future, star set for big push, more

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 19 Aug 2019, 00:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Edge

This week has been somewhat of a whirlwind for WWE television, as the company wrapped its 2019 SummerSlam PPV and subsequent Raw and SmackDown Live TV tapings in Toronto, and now looks ahead to Clash of Champions next month.

The Clash of Champions PPV typically features a card filled with title matches, as the event used to be called Night of Champions, but has been replaced in name with the old WCW classic event.

With Clash of Champions likely featuring an all-title match lineup, certain talents such as Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, and The OC might get a chance to defend their titles after being left off the SummerSlam card.

Let's take a look at five things we learned from WWE TV this week as the company heads into Raw tomorrow night.

#5 One more match for Edge?

Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam this past Sunday night, and the bigger surprise was when the former Tag-Team star got physical, hitting Elias with a thunderous spear.

The spear from Edge led to speculation that the Rated-R Superstar might be cleared to compete, as his career was cut short years ago due to injury.

Following his return at SummerSlam, Edge fueled the rumor mill even more, when on an episode of his podcast he revealed he could have another match tomorrow if he wanted to.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?"

Given the above comments from Edge, it looks like while the former WWE Champion might want to return to the ring and feels capable of doing so. The WWE medical team will, however, not clear Edge for a return, making one last match highly unlikely.

1 / 5 NEXT