WWE News: Edge gives a big update on his in-ring career

17 Aug 2019

Edge has had sporadic appearances in WWE over the last few years

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, one of the legends of the business over the last 20 years or so, had his in-ring career cruelly cut short due to neck and back injuries back in 2011.

Since then, he has made sporadic appearances on WWE television, the latest being at SummerSlam, where he speared Elias during the pre-show.

In E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge spoke about his desire to return to the ring and revealed that he could have a match right away, but the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that WWE's medical staff would not allow it.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?

“I did have a doctor tell me that he thinks they’ll be able to basically get my neck relatively healthy within 5 years. And then there’s stem cells which I’m also looking into. Just from the stuff I’ve experienced in the last eight years and the things I’ve done physically, it’s like ‘I could pull off one.’ I’m not saying I could pull off a year’s worth. I’m sure you could too," said Edge. (H/T SE Scoops)

Another Superstar with serious neck injuries, Daniel Bryan, returned to WWE after being cleared by WWE doctors in 2018 after having retired from in-ring action a few years earlier.

But WWE have become very strict with neck and head injuries and often do not allow wrestlers with such injuries to compete which makes Edge's return a tough one.

