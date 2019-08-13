WWE Rumors: Update on Edge's in-ring future following SummerSlam return

Edge shocked the world when he speared Elias at SummerSlam

The WWE Universe was somewhat perplexed on Sunday night when WWE Hall of Famer Edge interrupted Elias as he insulted Canada as part of SummerSlam's pre-show.

The former World Champion then went on to deliver a spear to The Drifter, which was the first piece of action Edge has seen in a WWE ring since his retirement back in 2011. The WWE Universe has since been buzzing about a return for The Rated-R Superstar, but according to an update from The Wrestling Observer, that may not be the case.

Edge's future

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, Edge was cleared by WWE to make his return on Sunday night and be part of a segment with Elias, but for right now this is just being seen as a one-off and there are no future plans for The Rated-R Superstar. Edge hasn't wrestled in almost a decade and even if he's cleared to compete once again it doesn't protect him from the fact that one bump could put his entire life on hold.

Edge is married to fellow WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Beth Phoenix and the couple have two young daughters, and it could be argued that he wouldn't want to do anything that would leave his family in a tough situation.

Edge's history

Edge was forced to retire from the ring and relinquish his World Championship more than eight years ago when it was revealed that he was struggling from Cervical Spinal Stenosis, a condition that could leave him paralyzed if he took a bump in the ring wrong.

The popular star has made a number of returns since his retirement but mostly as part of non-physical segments, with the only real action Edge being part of when Seth Rollins threatened his life if John Cena didn't reinstate The Authority back in 2014.

Edge has since had a lengthy feud with Becky Lynch that seemingly began when he returned to SmackDown Live for a special episode of The Cutting Edge with The Man and it didn't go to plan, ever since the two stars have had quite the back and forth on Social Media and many believe that could now lead to a mixed tag team match in the future.

