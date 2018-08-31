Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things we wanted from WWE this week and what they delivered (30th August, 2018)

Daniel Wood
Top 5 / Top 10
2.35K   //    31 Aug 2018, 05:25 IST

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens stole the show this week
We continue our build towards Hell in a Cell in this week's WWE and we went into this week's Raw and SmackDown hoping for some matches to be announced and for WWE to realise Becky Lynch wasn't a heel.

Meanwhile on NXT we would've been after some fallout from NXT TakeOver especially with the now annual and very exciting WarGames match well on its way for the yellow brand. Plus, WWE have a unique opportunity with Evolution they need to capitalise on.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 things we wanted to see from WWE this week, and what they actually delivered.

#5. Becky Lynch's heel turn

Becky Lynch's heel turn isn't working, we were hoping the WWE would change that
What we wanted to see: At SummerSlam the crowd gave the loudest pop of the night when Becky Lynch turned on Charlotte. On the following night's SmackDown they chanted her name when she insulted them and turned her back on them. If this was supposed to be a heel turn the WWE Universe clearly weren't getting the memo.

The problem with that is that it makes the WWE's continued insistence to paint Charlotte as sympathetic and Becky as the bad guy problematic because the product they're making differs from the reaction of the audience, derailing the storyline. So we were hoping for WWE to change tact slightly to save the feud.

What they delivered: Becky Lynch did the cheap heel move of attacking the babyface champion after a successful title defence and then held the title over Charlotte's lifeless body. Naturally the crowd went wild and the WWE continues down this very bad path.

Thankfully there are reports that the WWE is going to change direction slightly and stop portraying Lynch as an out-and-out villain and more of a shade of grey type character.

5 things we wanted to see from WWE this week, and what...
