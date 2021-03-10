5 things that William Regal's landscape changing" NXT announcement could be

On last week's episode NXT, William Regal claimed that he would be making a "landscape changing" announcement for the brand. The General Manager has since said that there will be a second announcement on this week's show.

There has been much speculation in regards to what William Regal will announce for NXT this week. The claim by Regal was made following the Women's Tag Team Championship match, so a lot of fans have been suspecting that it is likely that this will be something to do with the women's division. Currently, the NXT women's division is full of huge talent, and even more women have joined the brand recently, with the roster being bigger than ever.

As the March 10th edition of NXT draws closer, here are five things that William Regal's "landscape changing" announcement could be.

#5 William Regan could announce an NXT Women's Championship tournament

As signs seem to be pointing to a big announcement for the women's division, an NXT Women's Championship tournament could be an option. Io Shirai has been the titleholder for some time now. Although she is currently feuding with Toni Storm, William Regal may want to shake things up slightly for the women's division on the Black and Gold Brand.

This tournament may not just involve current NXT Superstars but also the new signings to the company that could get in on the action. To make things even more exciting, Regal could choose to involve, and women from RAW, SmackDown and even possibly NXT UK may join in.

An NXT Women's Championship tournament could be a great way to involve more stars in the title scene and bring more women to the forefront. It would also be a way to introduce new talent to the audience and even give overlooked women on the main roster more time to shine.

1 / 5 NEXT