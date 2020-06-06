5 things WWE accomplished that would have been impossible five years ago

WWE would have never accomplished these things five years ago.

From NXT emerging to John Cena disappearing, WWE has been changing.

Charlotte Flair versus Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey, will forever be etched into WWE history.

What a long, strange road it's been for the WWE.

It's no secret that WWE isn't the same company it was five years ago and while some might not see that as a good thing, it really is. WWE has made some pretty ballsy changes lately that previously wouldn't have even been possible, which is part of the reason they are a better place now.

IIt hasn't always been roses and sunshine, but the company has really done their best to move forward in several important ways. Interestingly enough, some of these are things that most fans never thought would be possible and are even still unbelievable accomplishments to this day.

With that being said, and the company entering a new era in storytelling, here are five things the company has accomplished that wouldn't have been believed , much less possible five years ago. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if we missed anything else the company may have accomplished.

#5. Becky Lynch being Raw's number one pick

Becky Lynch changed the game in more ways than one.

Whether the results of the WWE draft are pre-determined or not, the person that the brand chooses as their first pick, much like a championship, is supposed to mean something. It's supposed to be that shock to the system that shows the company's hand a little bit and reveals to the audience who is poised to be the next big thing.

All that and more is the reason why Stephanie McMahon announcing Becky Lynch as the number on draft pick for Raw during the last draft was groundbreaking. Not only due to the fact that it was the first time that a woman was a the number one pick - for either WWE brand - but also what it meant for Lynch's career.

If nothing else, that announcement stood as a testament to the Women's Revolution and what it accomplished. Furthermore, it showed just how over Lynch was as a character and performer - and how much faith the company had in her. It was a beautiful moment for several reasons and it really showed exactly what the women's division was capable of.

