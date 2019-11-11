5 things WWE can do to catch fans off guard

WWE needs to continue to do the unexpected.

Isn't it awesome when WWE does something unexpected?

Not only does it leave The WWE Universe on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what could come next, it also can turn any storyline into absolute must watch television. Of course things don't always work out that way and a shocking turn of events can wind up falling apart, but it is at least proof that the company is trying to entertain its audience.

Beyond that, doing something unexpected can allow the company that rare opportunity to blur the lines between reality and fiction, which will help to further immerse the audience into the story. It also gives the them a chance to build to other unexpected outcomes and further the cycle of anticipation with twists and turns.

With that being said and the company employing these kinds of storylines on the regular, here are five things WWE can do to catch fans off guard. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think would catch fans off guard.

#5 Keep the invasion angle going past Survivor Series

WWE needs to keep this war going!

WWE has made a lot of bold moves throughout the course of 2019, which is why the idea of keeping the invasion angle storyline going after Survivor Series doesn't seem so far fetched. In fact, it could be a great way to keep fans engaged in the product every week and ultimately allow the company to keep things fresh.

Instead of using NXT's appearances on RAW and SmackDown (and vice-versa) only to serve as build to a single PPV event, continuing the story past november and even into 2020 creates an unpredictability factor that can make all three of WWE's brands fun and exciting to watch. Of course this doesn't mean that an invasion angle should be the main focus of the three shows, but USA Network and FOX are clearly open to the idea of having their stars show up on what was until very recently considered the developmental brand and having NXT stars appearing on the two "main roster" shows. Continued interaction of NXT's talent with RAW and SmackDown Superstars could act as a great side-story to complement everything else the two bigger shows are doing.

In the end, this allows WWE more freedom in regards to booking, keeps the fans guessing and will truly help to make every episode of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown more unique. It could honestly make for some of the most groundbreaking television the company has ever created.

