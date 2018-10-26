×
5 things WWE could do to replace John Cena and Daniel Bryan at Crown Jewel

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
644   //    26 Oct 2018, 16:51 IST

This week has been full of headlines
This week has been full of headlines

After Roman Reigns announced a heartbreaking temporary exit from the company, WWE have been coerced to make some appropriate alterations in their storylines before heading to Crown Jewel.

While we all are disappointed with how things transpired with The Big Dog, the company is facing another massive setback, with John Cena and Daniel Bryan refusing to work for the stellar event in Saudi Arabia.

Both superstars are advertised for blockbuster clashes on November 2 2018, but since the rumor is starting to spread like a wildfire, there's a strong possibility that WWE will end up making some serious changes in their event's match-card.

WWE have confirmed that the event set to happen in Saudi Arabia is still on, and they have no intentions of cancelling Crown Jewel despite the backlash they have received from legions of their supporters.

It's understandable why the company is still moving as scheduled, but Cena and Bryan's reluctance could perhaps hinder their plans advancing ahead into Crown Jewel.

With Daniel Bryan particularly involved in a program for the WWE Championship, the creative team need to be very clever in order to bring a compelling replacement.

So without further ado, lets dive deep and predict the 5 things WWE could do to replace John Cena and Daniel Bryan at WWE Crown Jewel.

#1 A mystery man attacks Daniel Bryan backstage and injures him

Things can get interesting
Things can get interesting

The recent altercations between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan have been pretty impressive in hyping their stellar clash for the most coveted prize in sports entertainment.

Since WWE could have a hard time convincing The Beard to participate in the event, the creative team could be coerced to book something that might benefit the blue brand's viewership and credibility in the long term.

If you're closely monitoring how things are transpiring in NXT under Triple H, Aleister Black's mystery attack garnered tremendous attention and gravitated a lot of viewership from the fans of the product.

If something of that magnitude happens on the blue brand to replace Daniel Bryan for Crown Jewel, the weeks after the stellar event in Saudi Arabia could be pretty special.

With Bryan sharing a lot of animosity with AJ Styles as well as The Miz, having a mystery man cost The Beard an opportunity that he was so desperately waiting for could be beneficial in ascending the entire feud, and the blue brand's credibility.

Announcing that the former WWE Champion would be unable to participate in the event after being ruthlessly attacked, Paige would be left with no other choice than to find a new challenger for the WWE Championship.

