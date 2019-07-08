5 things WWE could do to signal the end of the PG Era

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.20K // 08 Jul 2019, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Was this WWE's way of signalling the end of the PG Era?

The PG Era.

Although fans look back at the time period fondly and see it as one of the best times to be a WWE fan, it also was a point in the company's programming that didn't cater to older viewers. In fact, it was arguably one of the only eras in WWE's history that didn't really acknowledge the adult audience at all and mostly focused on the kids.

With that being said and the PG Era now officially in the books, one has to wonder what exactly the company has planned. Will fans see more of what they saw last week on Raw with Strowman and Lashley, or will WWE break it up and do something different the next time Raw airs?

Whether they ultimately do or not remains to be seen and it will be interesting to watch as it unfolds over time, but here are five things the company must do now that The PG Era is over. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE needs to do now!

#5 Bring back Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena

WWE needs to bring back Dr of Thuganomics John Cena.

WWE created a lot of buzz around John Cena when he reprised his role as the Dr. of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35, so why not bring him back for an encore performance? Cena coming back as the Dr Of Thuganomics would also allow him to focus on his rap gimmick more and thus not have to compete on a nightly basis anymore.

One of the best parts of the Ruthless Aggression Era was watching Cena spit fire on Smackdown and leaving his opponents seething. Why not do that for a few special editions of Smackdown Live and have one of the younger stars try to make a name off of the heel version of John Cena.

1 / 5 NEXT