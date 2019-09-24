5 Things WWE should do with Sting on the SmackDown season premiere

What does WWE have planned for Sting on SmackDown?

Sting.

The name alone can send shivers down your spine and that's before his entrance music even hits. He was one of the most iconic Superstars in WCW history and went on to be inducted into The WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. If nothing else, he is a huge part of pro wrestling history and that's what makes any appearance by 'The Icon' a must-see event.

With that stated and WWE.com confirming Sting's appearance on the upcoming premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown, one has to wonder what exactly the company has planned. Furthermore, one has to wonder what other Superstars he might encounter in the process?

In all honesty, the possibilities are endless and that's what makes his upcoming appearance so interesting. Of course, it's not known exactly what WWE has planned and they will most likely stay mum on the topic to make it more of a surprise, but here are the five best options.

#5. Do a toast

Should Sting do a toast on Friday Night SmackDown?

It might not be the most interesting thing WWE can do with Sting's upcoming appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, but it would still be a fantastic nostalgic moment to rope fans in. Beyond that, Monday Night RAW ended their 25th-anniversary show with a toast from 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, which is another reason why this would be a good idea.

Another reason this is probably the best option has to do with the fact that Sting suffered a career-ending neck injury a few years ago and hasn't competed since. In fact, between the former WCW champion's age and his injury history, this seems like the safest bet from all perspectives.

In the end, it might not be exactly what WWE fans want when it comes to Sting's appearance, but what do they expect from someone that is limited in what they can do?

