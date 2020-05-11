Paul Heyman had food thrown all over his face

WWE Money in the Bank was certainly an interesting PPV. The first major show after WrestleMania 36, WWE looked to get right on track with their direction as we witnessed the most unique MITB ladder match in history, where the men and women started at the same time from the ground floor of the WWE Headquarters.

There were a few big problems with the PPV which we would like to address. While we will also address the positives, there were a few things WWE could have undeniably done better at Money in the Bank 2020.

#5. The match that needed cinematic-style shooting

A great moment of storytelling

Braun Strowman's first Universal Championship challenger was none other than the former Champion himself - Bray Wyatt. Many feared that the plan was to get the title right back on Wyatt.

However, the fact that Bray Wyatt appeared as himself and not 'The Fiend' always meant that there was a higher chance of him losing. And that's exactly what happened. Braun Strowman had a moment where he looked like he was going to re-join Wyatt, but he seemed to overcome his demons and managed to powerslam him to retain his Championship.

This was the kind of match that needed the 'cinematic style' of shooting. WWE has proven that they can do it right, as the Money in the Bank match(es) and the two WrestleMania cinematic matches were fantastic in their own right.

A non-in-ring setting with a trip down memory lane would have likely been the best direction to go with this match. However, we would also understand the argument that having too many cinematic-style matches would oversaturate it quickly.

In the end, we felt that a cinematic-style match would have suited it far more than the underwhelming match that we ended up with.