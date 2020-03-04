5 Things WWE could have done differently on RAW after Super ShowDown (2nd March 2020)

What a show

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

This week's RAW following WWE Super Showdown was a brilliant show, to say the least. The episode started with Drew McIntyre destroying Brock Lesnar, before The Street Profits became the new RAW Tag Team Champions as they got the better of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

Then, Riddick Moss defeated Ricochet, while Aleister Black faced all three members of The OC. The Dutch Destroyer lost to AJ Styles but he picked up victories over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Liv Morgan beat Ruby Riott before Erick Rowan revealed to No Way Jose what was inside the cage. Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane comprehensively, while Humberto Carrillo & Rey Mysterio got the victory over Angel Garza & Andrade.

The main event saw Beth Phoenix slap Randy Orton before The Viper hit an RKO on Edge's wife to close the show. Here, we are going to suggest the five things WWE could have done differently on this week's episode of the Red brand.

#5 Dominant Shayna Baszler

Asuka was scheduled to face Shayna Baszler this week, but due to an injury to the former, she was replaced by her partner Kairi Sane. Little did that matter for the former NXT Women's Champion as she annihilated Sane in a great match.

The problem wasn't Baszler's win, it was what she did to Sane after the match. The Queen of Spades destroyed Sane post-match, leaving her knocked out, which is something that could have been avoided. Instead, it would have been better to see Baszler get a hard-fought victory and walk away. At this moment in time, WWE is just giving away the result of the No.1 contenders match at Elimination Chamber by having Baszler dominate the RAW Women's roster.

#4 Erick Rowan's booking

A few weeks ago when Erick Rowan was picking up wins one after the other, WWE, for some reason, didn't want to reveal what was inside the cage, even though it was the best time to do so as he was riding high on momentum.

But, instead, this week - after Rowan lost to R-Truth at WWE Super ShowDown - he revealed what was inside the cage which turned out to be a big spider. Quite expectedly, the crowd didn't react well to the unveiling of The Big Red's monster and that is down to the poor booking of Rowan over the past few weeks. This unveiling could have been easily done after letting Rowan regain some of his lost momentum.

