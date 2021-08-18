5 Things WWE could do to counter CM Punk's return to wrestling - Shield reunion with a new member, Major comeback

WWE's second-biggest show of the year (arguably the biggest show this year, considering the circumstances), SummerSlam 2021, is slated to happen this weekend. The card is stacked with legends like John Cena, Goldberg, Edge, and Randy Orton on the bill.

And yet, most wrestling fans are excited about something else! CM Punk is likely to make his return to wrestling, arriving on AEW Rampage this Friday night.

Source states to not expect a “reactionary” move if, more like when, CM Punk shows up on AEW Rampage Friday night, 24 hours prior to WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 16, 2021

Even though we've been told not to expect anything reactionary from WWE, we know that they will pull no punches, considering how stacked this weekend is! Even WrestleVotes, a very credible outlet for news, adds that 'time will tell' meaning that we can totally go wild with fantasy booking.

#5 WWE finally turns John Cena heel

Talk about focusing on the negative. LOL that’s my guy you’re talking about there. :-) — 𝕶𝖊𝖓𝖓𝖞 "𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖗𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗" 𝕭𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖓 ®™ 👑 (@StarMakerBolin) August 17, 2021

Everyone expects Roman Reigns to defeat John Cena and keep the WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown. But imagine what would happen if John Cena wins the title, turns heel, and takes the Universal Championship all the way to Hollywood!

But before he does, he lets the WWE Universe know exactly how he feels about them, cutting a heel promo as only he can, in the twist of the century. Fans expect him to be a fan favorite even now, considering he's been showered with adulation since he's come back to wrestling. But what if he becomes the part-time Champion that Brock Lesnar used to be, bringing the WWE Universal Championship with him, only when he feels like it?

But then, who will be the man to dethrone him? It could be Big E who's carrying the Money in the Bank contract, awaiting his return to cash in. It could be Finn Balor who has a bone to pick with him considering that Cena cost him his biggest opportunity ever.

