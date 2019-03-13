5 things WWE did right on tonight's SmackDown Live

The match is on for Mania

The road to WrestleMania is almost at its exhilarating end, as the Show Of Shows is less than a month away. The WWE Universe tuned into tonight's SmackDown Live with hopes of getting the answers to all those burning questions that were dropped at WWE Fastlane. Let's get to it and find out what WWE did right as they head towards the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 Shane's scathing heel promo

Shane is a full-blown heel now

Shane McMahon was as big of a babyface as they come! Ever since he came back in 2016 to battle The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, he has been a mainstay on the blue brand. It had gotten to the point that people were getting tired of his good guy shtick.

The company went the right way at Fastlane and turned Shane heel on The Miz, garnering him instant heel heat from The Miz's hometown crowd. Tonight, Shane came out and choked the announcer until he was satisfied with his introduction.

Shane proceeded to go the classic heel route and stated that he isn't the best in the world because he won the World Cup trophy and the tag straps. He's the best because he was born that way. And he's going to beat the tar out of The Miz at WrestleMania 35.

It would be nothing but an absolute delight to watch this match at Mania with the roles completely reversed.

#4 WWE is building towards New Day as tag champs at Mania

This might happen at Mania

Black-Richochet and The Hardy Boyz faced off against The Bar and Rusev-Nakamura, a match that ended in chaos. The New Day came out after the match and took their merry time disposing off Sheamus and Cesaro.

It seems that WWE is not only planning for Kofi to win the top prize at Mania, but the company could also reward his brothers with the tag team belts! It could all come down to the incredibly satisfying moment of Kofi holding the WWE Title, hoisted on the shoulders of his brothers who would be holding the tag team belts.

If tonight's segment is any indication, we are probably heading for a multi-team match at WrestleMania for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

