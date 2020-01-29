5 things WWE did to get fans behind Drew McIntyre

Brian Thornsburg Top 5 / Top 10

Will Drew McIntyre just fulfill his destiny?

Drew McIntyre's WWE career has been a two-sided coin. One side is filled with dominating performances and arguably the best run of his entire pro wrestling career. On the other side however, is a shell of a man that couldn't make it in the WWE years ago and had to go somewhere else in order to live out his pro wrestling dreams.

With that being said and McIntyre winning the 2020 Royal Rumble, it is a good idea to look at how the company has taken this once rejected talent and turned him into the massive Superstar he is rapidly becoming today. Furthermore, specifically how WWE made it happen while slowly and subtly turning him into a top babyface, seamlessly getting tthe WWE Universe completely on his side.

If nothing else, it probably wasn't an easy process on WWE's part, but here are 5 ways WWE got the fans behind Drew McIntyre.

#5 Holding him back for so long

Drew McIntyre was kept on the backburner for a long time

WWE may not do everything for a reason, but one thing they definitely did intentionally was to keep Drew McIntyre out of the title picture. While that might not have been done with the original intent of biding their time until it was proper to pull the trigger, that started to change with McIntyre's second stint with the company. After a solid run in NXT, he moved to RAW and appeared ready to dominate, but was instead kept as a secondary player in bigger feuds, teaming with Dolph Ziggler initially and later being a backup for Shane McMahon during the boss' son's feud with Roman Reigns.

After having some great in-ring showings and strong promo work along with a bit of time away, the result is the fans feeling cheated by McIntyre being left out of the title picture, and the generally standing in the shadows. Upon his return, McIntyre became overwhelmingly popular in a very brief period of time, even receiving significant crowd support while sharing the ring with the likes of Randy Orton and AJ Styles, two legends and future first-ballot Hall of Famers.

In the end, resentment is a very powerful feeling and fans seemed to really resent the company for not giving Drew a chance before he initially left WWE a number of years back, as well as their hesitation when he returned to RAW after a short stint in NXT. Fortunately for McIntyre and the WWE Universe, The Scottish Psychopath's Royal Rumble victory virtually ensures that he will finally have the chance to prove that he is indeed worthy of a main-event push.

