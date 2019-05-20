5 things WWE did wrong at Money in the Bank 2019

Good story. Bad finish

We just want to get it out of the way by saying that we firmly believe that WWE Money in the Bank was bar none the best PPV of 2019. Royal Rumble was second, but the length of the show puts it at a disadvantage.

Either way, all of our articles have generally been in praise of the PPV. Of course, it was more than deserving of the praise it got and had some incredible, top-notch matches with incredible, top-notch storytelling.

With that said, a great show didn't mean that it wasn't without its faults. So we'll be looking at the negatives that happened in a generally positive PPV.

Just to be clear, the referee botches that happened in all but two matches won't be counted as a part of this list. That was more of the referee's fault rather than WWE or the performers themselves. Either way, here is what went wrong at the PPV.

#5. Length of the Rey Mysterio-Samoa Joe match

Rey Mysterio became United States Champion

Rey Mysterio may have become a Grand Slam Champion with his United States Championship win over Samoa Joe, but not much else went his way on the night. For one, the most notable part of the match was the botch where Mysterio sat on Joe's face and busted his nose.

The match itself lasted for less than two minutes. Their WrestleMania match itself was a minute or so. But that was understandable since Mysterio was injured. While one could argue that the story called for another short match, it was easily one of the few downsides of the night as a whole.

The match wasn't all too sloppy but it didn't work as well as a short match and should have gone on longer than it did.

