5 Things WWE got just right on RAW after Hell in a Cell (Oct 7, 2019)

Fury and Strowman will battle somewhere down the line

Hell in a Cell started off strongly with a match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Championship but did not end as strongly, as the Universal Championship match ended in a no-contest.

This week’s RAW tried to build on that while keeping the final match from Sunday out of question completely and built towards new angles and feuds while setting their eyes on the Crown Jewel event.

This week’s show had a lot of character and team-building which was a welcome move for many Superstars, as we finally got the return of Aleister Black to the ring.

Apart from that, the action and the segments were tight and delivered exactly what they were meant to deliver.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s Monday Night RAW.

#1 Gave The Viking Raiders the place they deserve

The Viking Raiders' move to the main roster was met by much fanfare, even though a change in their names was not. The two men were holding the NXT Tag Team Championships when they arrived on the main roster and only gave them up after a few matches.

Since then, we had seen the dominating team compete in one-sided matches and squashes until they found some competition in for RAW Tag Team Champions The O.C. However, even The O.C. did not seem to be up to the mark of The Viking Raiders, and there remains little doubt that the two men are Championship material.

This week on RAW, the two men finally got their big chance against the current RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match. The Viking Raiders were able to impress once again, and took out the Champions for a huge victory.

Not only will this move them into the RAW Tag Team Titles contention, but it could also open the doors to the return of Authors of Pain once they become the Champions.

