5 Things WWE got right at Backlash 2020

WWE Backlash delivered some good matches and the main event managed to steal the show.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley managed to put up a thrilling encounter.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE Backlash ended up being better than expected!

WWE Backlash took over Sunday night as fans tuned in to watch their favorite WWE Superstars compete in some of the biggest matches of the year. WWE tried their best to put over quality instead of quantity in this show and all the matches were pretty entertaining.

Apollo Crews was booked to defend his United States Championship against Andrade, while Asuka was set to take on Nia Jax in her first major RAW Women’s Championship defense.

Best friends Sasha Banks and Bayley put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against The IIconics and Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss.

Bobby Lashley was set for the biggest match since his return to the company as he had his eyes on the WWE Championship held by Drew McIntyre. Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, looked to silence Sheamus once and for all at Backlash after The Celtic Warrior began targeting him ever since he made his return.

The main event of the night saw two veterans put up the best match they could to silence the cynics and remind the WWE Universe that they are amongst the best in the world.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on Backlash this Sunday night.

#5 Apollo Crews’ successful United States Championship defense

Advertisement

During the pre-show of WWE Backlash, Apollo Crews was set to defend his United States Championship against former Champion Andrade.

Kevin Owens joined the commentary team while Angel Garza and Zelina Vega joined Andrade at ringside. The challenger decided to gain an illegal advantage with a chokehold early in the match and then continued to dominate the Champion.

The contest got interesting as both men traded the action and showed that they have great chemistry in the ring. Garza then tried to get involved in the action and he looked to distract Apollo Crews to help out his partner. However, KO was present there and took out Garza to allow Apollo Crews to get back in the match.

Apollo Crews had a good defense at WWE Backlash

Apollo Crews hit a spinning powerbomb to pick up the victory and retain his title at WWE Backlash. This was a good match that allowed Apollo Crews to retain his title after several fans were expressing concerns about his future with the belt following the departure of Paul Heyman from the top of the RAW brand.

KO helping Apollo Crews to even things out will could lead to a rivalry between the two men for the title down the line.

1 / 5 NEXT