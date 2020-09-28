5 things WWE got right at Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions had some big title matches scheduled for the night as WWE tried to deliver another great show without any audience in attendance. The kick-off show saw Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura retain their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Lucha House Party in a good contest.

It was all uphill from there, as Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn gave us one of the best matches of the year for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bobby Lashley managed to retain his WWE United States Championship against Apollo Crews, while Asuka was able to perform well in not one but two matches.

That’s not all, as the RAW Tag Team Championship match ended controversially, while Randy Orton was treated to some surprises during his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre.

The family feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship headlined the event to give fans something to remember for a long time.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right at Clash of Champions.

#5 Zelina Vega impresses in her first big match at WWE Clash of Champions

Zelina Vega competed in her biggest main roster match to date as she challenged Asuka for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Clash of Champions. Asuka asserted her dominance early on in the match, but Vega came prepared with some tricks to take the Champion down.

She targetted Asuka’s arm for a great portion of the match, and whenever The Empress got the upper hand, Vega targetted her injured arm.

Asuka countered an armbar and turned it into the Asukalock. However, she was unable to hold on for long as her injured arm gave out. Vega then avoided a hip attack from the RAW Women’s Champion and hit a hurricana from the corner.

The two women competed for some time longer before Asuka trapped her in the Asukalock once again, and this time she managed to keep the pressure on to make her submit and retain her RAW Women’s Championship.

After the match, Asuka showed her challenger some respect and offered her hand but Vega attacked her before walking off.

This was a good match that allowed Asuka to compete at the event and gave Vega a chance to showcase her skills a little bit more. Such chances will allow her to grow as an in-ring competitor after her outstanding work as a manager.

While this may be a one-off match between the two women, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if WWE decides to stretch this rivalry for a little longer.