5 things WWE got right at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 - New NXT Champion crowned, history rewritten

The first night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver was eventful. But it was no match for the action that took place on the second night of the show. A ladder match between Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar kicked the night off to a strong start.

Before the main show, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Breezango to become the #1 contenders to MSK's NXT Tag Team Championships.

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart made history by defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships for the first time at a TakeOver event. Finn Balor came across his toughest competitor in Karrion Kross.

Johnny Gargano reluctantly defended his NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed. The final match of the event saw Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly tear each other apart.

Let’s take a look at the five things NXT got right on the final night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5 NXT unified the two Cruiserweight Championships at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin were in a WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship unification match for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. This was expected to be one of the most exciting matches of the event.

Escobar and Devlin went after each other early and tried to lock in submission holds. Devlin was the first to introduce a ladder into the match. However, Escobar used the ladder as a weapon throughout the match.

At one point, it looked like both men simply wanted to hurt each other more than climb up the ladder to pull down the NXT Cruiserweight Championships. Devlin hit an impressive Spanish Fly followed by a Springboard Spinning Cutter before climbing the ladder.

The Irish Ace made jaws drop with a beautiful moonsault off a ladder. While Devlin was close to victory, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde ran down to attack Devlin. After doing what Escobar wanted them to do, they headed backstage again.

Devlin recovered to hit another Spanish Fly off the ladder for another great spot. Both men tried to climb to the top, and Escobar headbutted Devlin off the ladder through another ladder to seal the victory.

Escobar is now the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He will look to extend his reign further after humiliating The Irish Ace who flew from the United Kingdom to prove that he should be the only NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The victory will allow Legado del Fantasma to build itself as the premier faction in NXT.

