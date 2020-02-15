5 things WWE got right on SmackDown on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2020)

The night was filled with average matches and big heartbreaks

The Valentine’s Day episode of SmackDown was a much-awaited one as diehard fans were waiting to watch Otis finally go on a date with his peach.

The show also hosted the SmackDown Women’s Championship match early in the night between Carmella and Bayley, while Sheamus continued to battle the mid-carders.

Sami Zayn and Cesaro returned to their usual antics, but The Monster Among Men had other plans for the two heels who are trying to keep Elias and Braun Strowman down.

Roman Reigns made an interesting partner to team up with to take on Miz and Morrison, just a week after the Superstar had teased a heel turn.

In this article, we will look a the 5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Sheamus continued to dominate

Sheamus’ return to SmackDown was one of the biggest talking points when the company built towards it. Fans were hoping to watch the Celtic Warrior return and take on some major Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt right away.

However, the creatives decided to put Sheamus in a rivalry against one of SmackDown’s newest rising stars, Shorty G. While Shorty G was enjoying some decent bookings, his losses against Sheamus started to hurt his image.

This week, SmackDown continued to build Sheamus once again by giving him a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Shorty G and Apollo Crews.

While it took the former WWE Champion some time to put away the two mid-carders, he did so by hitting the Brogue Kick on G first followed by Crews to pick up the win.

While many will argue that this is a waste of Sheamus on television, it seems like all the top Superstars are currently busy in rivalries and therefore the Blue brand is trying hard to make Sheamus’ return seem grand and keep him relevant.

Will he finally get a bigger match against someone like Braun Strowman?

