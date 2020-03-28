5 Things WWE got right on SmackDown this week (March 27, 2020)

SmackDown set up several new championship matches for WrestleMania on this week's show.

The rivalries of the Blue Brand have been set well to give us a good show at WrestleMania.

SmackDown had some real fireworks this week

SmackDown is learning how to deliver episodes without crowds, and this week’s show had some good action and drama that made it worth a watch.

The alliance between Drew Gulak and Danial Bryan seems to be brewing well, and Gulak had the chance to get Bryan an Intercontinental Champion opportunity at WrestleMania through a match against Shinsuke Nakamura this week.

The women of the division tried to build on the SmackDown Women’s Championship clash, while Bryan Wyatt stole the show following another great performance on the Firefly Fun House.

The fate of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match for WrestleMania was also decided during the night, while King Corbin proved why he’s known as the biggest villain on the Blue brand.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on the penultimate episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 36.

#5 Built the women’s matches

The night kicked off with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks in the ring. Both women seemed confident - however, Banks did not look as comfortable as she usually is, possibly because of the big opportunity against her friend that lays ahead for her.

Lacey Evans soon interrupted the proceedings, and eventually a brief back and forth opened the doors for Naomi to barge in. After the four women were done insulting each other, Tamina arrived to make her first televised appearance since the Royal Rumble and headbutted Naomi, before delivering a Superkick to Evans. She then sent Bayley and Banks running, proving to be a real threat to the top title of the brand for the first time in a very long period.

Later in the night, Alexa Bliss finally got her hands on one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka. The two women had a decent match and we saw Bliss deliver a good performance before picking up the win for her team.

While we aren’t sure whether the babyfaces will take on The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36 for the Tag Team titles, this was a good way to put the challengers over and give them a chance to build on the division after a very long time.

These two segments helped build on the women’s feuds we will likely watch unfold at WrestleMania 36.

