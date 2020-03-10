5 things WWE got right on the RAW after Elimination Chamber

RAW began its final build towards WrestleMania

After delivering one of the best events of the year in the form of Elimination Chamber, the Superstars of WWE were back in action this week starting with Monday Night RAW next night.

United States Champion Andrade and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits managed to retain their titles at the event, while Shayna Baszler ran through five other women with ease to become Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania opponent.

This week on RAW, the company continued to build up the future WWE Championship contender Drew McIntyre along with the rising Aleister Black. Apart from that, the women got a lot of screentime this week, while the return of Edge made everyone’s heart skip a beat.

The night ended with a huge match that has laid down some potential future challenges for the babyfaces of the brand.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that the company got right on the night after Elimination Chamber.

#5 The Man with the spider cage

Erick Rowan battled his biggest opponent on RAW as he took on Drew McIntyre. He came out with his cage, as usual, but McIntyre showed some unusual interest in it.

Rowan wasn’t too happy and fell for McIntyre’s trick as he took a big boot to the face to start the match. The two men battled around the floor and The Scottish Psychopath delivered an impressive overhead suplex to Big Red.

McIntyre then crossed all boundaries as he took the cage containing Rowan’s spider and smashed it with the steel steps. Rowan was furious but couldn’t make the Royal Rumble winner pay as The Scottish Psychopath hit the Future Shock DDT on him followed by the Claymore for the victory.

It’s sad to see that McIntyre doesn’t have a big feud going on before his big match at WrestleMania against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, but it’s always good to see a big guy boss around another big guy rather than a smaller Superstar.

McIntyre looked as dominant and confident as ever, and this will help him carry the momentum into WrestleMania 36.

