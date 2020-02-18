5 things WWE got right on this week’s RAW (February 17, 2020)

RAW went through a rough patch this week

Monday Night RAW continued to build upon certain storylines while introducing new characters to some old ones.

Bobby Lashley joined forced with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza as the two men battled their old rivals Rusev and Humberto Carrillo.

Randy Orton was scheduled to fight the man who he injured last week in a No Holds Barred match, as fans waited anxiously for Matt Hardy’s big match.

Becky Lynch arrived on the show to address Shayna Baszler’s actions last week and cut a rather interesting promo. Aleister Black, on the other hand, got a better booking this week as compared to the previous month.

While the story and the action were not really up to the mark this week, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on the show to give fans something to cheer about.

#5 Riddick Moss’ reign continues

While the 24/7 Championship was one of the most talked-about titles in WWE last year, its value has slowly slipped down due to some bizarre storylines.

This week, Mojo Rawley and R-Truth battled in a Triple Threat Match against Riddick Moss in an attempt to win the latter’s Championship. Truth was himself during the clash and looked to win the title for the umpteenth time, while Rawley was not playing around. He managed to clam Truth to the mat, but Ross got the pin on the veteran to pick up the victory.

While the match itself was nothing to talk about, it’s the push Moss is getting on RAW that's good to see.

Rawley was missing from television for several months before he got his chance by pairing with Sami Zayn for a few weeks and then getting in the 24/7 Championship picture. Truth, on the other hand, is doing an excellent job of keeping the interest of the fans in the Championship alive.

While Moss won’t be enjoying the spotlight for too long, it is good that he is getting some time on the flagship show. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before Rawley wins the title on his way to Super Showdown.

