5 Things WWE got right on this week’s RAW (September 23, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 24 Sep 2019, 15:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fans expect nonstop action from the top stars every week

WWE's flagship show brought us some incredibly entertaining matches during its season finale. While we expected the Fatal 5-Way match to headline the show, RAW's opening segment gave us an even bigger headliner in Braun Strowman vs Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

RAW's Women's Division also delivered a couple of good matches and we saw the very best in female wrestling shine in the spotlight.

RAW's tag team division was also not far behind in delivering some great action, confirming that many teams in the flagship brand’s locker room are worthy of championship opportunities.

Overall, WWE delivered a quality show this week and that's worth examining further. Join us as we look at the five things the company got just right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#1 Gave The Viking Raiders some real competition

With a team like The Viking Raiders on the main roster, it's a surprise that Erick and Ivar haven’t entered the RAW Tag Team Championship picture yet.

Both men have been fighting local competition and jobbers in squash matches to display their strength and sheer dominance, but the repetitive nature of the matches was getting stale real quick.

The Viking Raiders seem to have finally found some real competition in The O.C., and the two teams had a match on this week’s RAW. Both teams were able to display their strengths in the ring and perform fantastic spots, with The Viking Raiders managing to score their biggest win on the main roster.

Creative finally got the booking right in case of The Viking Raiders, who should be on their way to paving a path to the top of the RAW tag team division. It shouldn't be long before the duo can claim WWE tag team gold.

1 / 5 NEXT