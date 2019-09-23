6 Reasons why Rey Mysterio should become the #1 contender to the Universal Championship

Rey Mysterio has a chance to get his biggest championship match since his return

The Fiend has already laid down a challenge for the Universal Championship, but who he’ll face at Hell in a Cell still remains to be seen. Bray Wyatt has been stalking and attacking current Universal Champion Seth Rollins for a few weeks now, but there are still several weeks to go before the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, and the Universal Championship could change hands during that period.

For this week’s RAW, WWE has scheduled a huge Fatal 5-Way Match where AJ Styles, Robert Roode, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle it out for an opportunity to clash with Rollins for the top prize on next week’s season premiere of RAW.

With so much on the line and so many top Superstars involved, it’s hard to predict who will come out on top as the #1 contender to Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

In this article, we take a look at why Rey Mysterio should be the man to win the Fatal 5-Way Match to emerge as the #1 contender for the Universal Championship.

#1 Underdog storylines are still a big hit

Fans love to cheer for the smaller guy

Remember when underdog storylines were all the fans wanted to see? Well, they’re still a huge hit with the crowds and help WWE bring more attention to their product.

From Rey Mysterio’s World Heavyweight Championship win over Randy Orton and Kurt Angle to Seth Rollins win over Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, there’s something about underdog storylines that really click with the WWE Universe.

With that in mind, Rey Mysterio is the classic underdog in the Fatal 5-Way Match scheduled for RAW. He’s had a losing streak in recent months and is one of only two babyfaces who will be a part of the match.

Even though he is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars who will participate in the match, he will be treated as an underdog among men like AJ Styles, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

This could provide creative with the ultimate opportunity to give Mysterio another one of those underdog babyface pushes, which has worked so well in the past. Scoring a victory in the Fatal 5-Way match will surely help him boost his career and get on the same path King of the Ring finalist Chad Gable has been on during the past few weeks.

