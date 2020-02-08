5 Things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown (February 7, 2020)

SmackDown built on some interesting angles this week

SmackDown was raring to go this week after the announcement of Goldberg’s appearance on the Blue brand on the road to WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

This week’s show decided to give fans a lot of tag team action in order to keep all the top teams in the fans’ minds. With the return of The Miz and John Morrison, SmackDown needed to make the division the most prominent one.

Roman Reigns and King Corbin also appeared during the show to set up another match in their rivalry as the two men will soon meet in a Steel Cage match down the road.

The women of SmackDown capped off the show with an interesting Fatal 4-Way match to crown the No.1 contender to Bayley’s Championship.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown.

#5 SmackDown’s Tag Team division continued shaping up

The tag teams continued to build on their storylines

Friday Night saw The Miz and John Morrison reintroduce The Dirt Sheet on SmackDown. The duo premiered the Once Upon A Time...On The Dirt Sheet movie trailer, which was excellent to watch.

The heels were interrupted by The New Day, who were later interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Rober Roode’s music, allowing Miz and Morrison to attack Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Ziggler and Roode’s arrival gave way to a match between them and The Usos once again.

The two teams battled it out on SmackDown once again in what fans hoped would be the final chapter in their rivalry. The Usos, along with Roman Reigns, had already defeated the team of King Corbin, Ziggler, and Roode in a Loser Eats Dog Food fight last week.

The twins continued the momentum and once again defeated the heels after a hard-fought match, ensuring their rise after their comeback remained stable.

Later in the night, we saw The Revival possibly joining Sami Zayn’s heel stable as they came out to attack the new Intercontinental Champion, Braun Strowman.

SmackDown did well to keep all five of their top tag teams at the forefront during the night even though only two of the teams competed in a match. This will help the brand continue to shape up their division well.

