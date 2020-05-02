5 Things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown (May 1, 2020)

Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt were the stars of this week's SmackDown

After a week filled with some great stories and matches on RAW and NXT, SmackDown delivered a rather good episode that built towards the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

This week’s show looked to crown two final members from the Blue brand who would compete in the Money in the Ladder matches next Sunday, as Otis took on Dolph Ziggler while Mandy Rose competed against Carmella.

Sheamus was out in the middle to make another big impact and teased a massive feud following his match. However, it was The Forgotten Sons who made the biggest impact of the night as they left a huge mark on the SmackDown tag team division by defeating the reigning Champions, The New Day, in a non-title match.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt also engaged in a nice little segment that helped put their match over for the MITB pay-per-view.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown.

#5 Sonya Deville’s build

Mandy Rose was looking to make an impact this week as she was set to take on Carmella for a chance to make it to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on 10th May.

Both women got a chance to show their skills and take the lead in the match before Carmella took the advantage with a big kick to the face.

Once Rose earned back the control of the match, her nemesis Sonya Deville arrived to make a big impact on the match. She reminded Rose and the WWE Universe that she had handed over her spot in last year’s match to Rose and even helped her out during the match but she still went on to lose.

Deville was ready to unload on Rose, but Carmella took the opportunity and picked up the victory over the distracted Superstar.

After the match was over, Deville finally hit the ring and beat down her former best friend. She threw her around the ringside area and into the announce table, finally flattening her out with the running knee.

This was the intense segment that was necessary to put over Deville as we’d been focusing on Rose for some time now. Deville has proven to be excellent on the mic and she is among the most improved Superstars in the ring. This storyline could finally help her get to the top of the SmackDown women’s division by the end of the year.