5 Things WWE got right on USA Network's final SmackDown Live (September 24, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 560 // 25 Sep 2019, 16:19 IST

The biggest non-title feud has landed the perfect Superstar

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live was different from previous ones, as the brand marked its final show on Tuesday nights and the USA Network. The Blue Brand has been a Tuesday night staple since moving to the USA Network in 2016, but will move to Friday nights on FOX.

With all that in mind, this week’s edition of SmackDown Live seemed to serve as a developmental episode more than anything else. This is due to the show building toward several storylines that will be heavily featured in SmackDown's new Friday night on FOX era.

With Chad Gable proving why he’s getting a big push, to creative adding Becky Lynch to the top women’s storyline, to the continuation of the Roman Reigns/Erick Rowan feud, there was a lot WWE achieved on SmackDown this week.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at the five things the company got right on this week’s episode and how it could impact the Blue Brand's top Superstars.

#1 Gave Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali a good run

On last week’s SmackDown Live, the scheduled match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali never actually happened, as Nakamura delivered a Kinshasa to the babyface, knocking him out before a referee could make his way to the ring.

This week, the two came face to face once again and the match finally took place. After a great effort from both Superstars, Nakamura was able to pick up another victory over Ali. However, it was Sami Zayn who provided the distraction from ringside and pulled the WWE Intercontinental Champion out of the ring to avoid a 450 splash.

While Ali came up just short in the match, he may prove to be the biggest threat to the Intercontinental Championship in the weeks to come.

