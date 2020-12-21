5 things WWE got right at TLC 2020

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) was scheduled as the final pay-per-view of the year. With WWE looking to end 2020 on a high amidst all the problems going on, it was something wrestling fans were looking forward to.

Charlotte Flair was rumored to make her much-awaited return to WWE during TLC following her six-month-long break. She did just that as she returned to partner with Asuka to defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

During the pre-show of TLC, Otis, Daniel Bryan, Big E, and Chad Gable teamed up to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and King Corbin.

The Hurt Business was scheduled for a RAW Tag Team Championship shot during TLC, while Carmella got a chance to take away Sasha Banks’ SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were the other two top Champions who were scheduled to defend their titles in TLC matches, while Randy Orton and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt were booked for a Firefly Inferno Match.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view.

#5 The Hurt Business become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at WWE TLC

The Hurt Business is finally becoming more and more prominent on WWE RAW, and the faction got another shot at The New Day’s RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC. Cedric Alexander had already defeated both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in one-on-one matches, while Shelton Benjamin was also looking to prove his mettle.

Advertisement

Alexander started for his team and was isolated by Woods and Kingston early on in the contest. While Benjamin kept searching for a chance to tag in, Alexander could not catch a break and make it to his team’s corner. Benjamin broke up a pin to save his teammate, and Alexander managed to tag him in soon after.

Benjamin exploded into the match and seemed much better in the ring during the contest. The action picked up from there on and The Hurt Business started to dominate the contest. Alexander dodged a Trouble in Paradise attempt late in the match and followed it up with a jumping knee and a brainbuster to Kofi.

BUSINESS as Usual https://t.co/7e6D3SfPk1 — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) December 21, 2020

Woods broke up the pin but got taken out by The Hurt Business who continued to rally. After some more action, Alexander hit the Lumbar Check to win the RAW Tag Team titles for the first time in his career at TLC.

The match was as good as expected, and The Hurt Business finally got what they were looking for. Benjamin was great in the match, and the limited interference from MVP made the duo look even better and more dominant.