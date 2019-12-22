5 things WWE got wrong this decade

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 22, 2019

Roman Reigns received a hostile reception from the Philadelphia crowd.

The year 2019 is about to come to a close - which also marks the end of this decade. We have seen a lot of changes in WWE landscape throughout the last 10 years - from the emergence of a new face of the company in Roman Reigns to the revolution in Women's wrestling. WWE has done a tremendous job in the past 10 years and is still on the top of the world when it comes to professional wrestling. The company is still the undisputed king in this business and it likely always will be.

However, everyone is prone to making mistakes. Even the largest professional wrestling company is not an exception. During this decade, WWE has made some mistakes when it comes to booking its talents. In this article, we will take a look at five things WWE got wrong in this decade. This article is not intended to bash WWE, just to look critically at some plans that missed the mark.

#5 Roman Reigns winning the 2015 Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble.

When Brock Lesnar squashed John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, WWE began setting the wheels in motion to push Reigns as the next big babyface of the company. However, the WWE fans were not too keen on that. Based on months of reactions, the WWE Universe wanted Daniel Bryan to win the 2015 Royal Rumble and reclaim the title he never lost after he was injured and had to relinquish the title in 2014.

However, WWE went all-in with Reigns. When the Big Dog won the 2015 Royal Rumble match after eliminating Rusev, the whole arena showered him with boos. Even The Rockl, who came out to celebrate with his cousin, could not save Reigns from the overwhelmingly negative reaction from the Philly faithful.

The fans did not support Reigns throughout his road to WrestleMania and in the end, WWE may have had to change its plans to give the fans a reason to go home happy at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31 to complete the "Heist of the Century".

