5 things WWE have hinted at doing at Survivor Series 2019

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Nov 2019, 13:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What does WWE have planned for this year's edition of Survivor Series?

It's that time of year where WWE throws caution to the wind and pits their rosters against each other to see who has the best brand at Survivor Series. For the WWE Universe, this means nearly anything - from champion versus champion matches, to five on five elimination matches, which both serve to give the event a once in a lifetime feel to it.

Beyond that, Survivor Series is a time for dream matches that fans weren't expecting and maybe even the genesis for an overarching storyline that travels all the way to WrestleMania. Either way, this is a very unique pay per view for fans and offers limitless possibilities when it comes to how it can be booked.

With that being said, and with one of WWE's big four pay per views almost upon us once again, here are five things WWE hinted at doing at this year's Survivor Series.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think the company is hinting at doing.

#5 Matt Riddle versus Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn just doesn't know when to keep his mouth shut

Sami Zayn has a habit of running his mouth at the absolute worst time and, unfortunately, he did so again during last week's Friday Night SmackDown. Luckily for the WWE Universe, he ran his mouth in earshot of Matt Riddle and Keith Lee, which resulted in them laying a beat down on Zayn.

Maybe it was just a warning shot in a series of warning shots that would ultimately become the war between the three brands, but this would be a perfect first test for Riddle if WWE wanted to go in that direction. In fact, between Riddle's carefree attitude and Zayn's smugness, this could turn out to be a very interesting story.

In the end, it's not a match that's going to set the world on fire (or is it?), but it definitely gives Riddle and Lee the pay per view showcase they deserve.

1 / 5 NEXT