5 things WWE indirectly told us on SmackDown Live

SmackDown produced an eventful episode

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania 35 has been concluded and we had an eventful episode, which was quite expected since it was the first show for the Blue Brand after the Show of Shows.

The New Day kicked off the show to celebrate before being interrupted by The Bar, who set up a match between them plus Drew McIntyre and New Day. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans once again attacked Becky Lynch.

There was also a confrontation between Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe, a match between the team of Ali, Aleister Black, and Richochet and the team of Rusev, Nakamura, and Andrade before Randy Orton RKO’d Ali and Kevin Owen Stunned Rusev.

Meanwhile, The IIconics successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against Karissa and Kristen. However, when it came for the Usos to defend theirs, they failed to do so as the Hardy Boyz beat them to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Right after winning the Tag Titles, Lars Sullivan came in and demolished both of the Hardy brothers in a similar fashion to what he did to Kurt Angle last night on Raw.

It seems as though the WWE have…

#5 Big plans for Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan has recovered

Lars Sullivan was supposed to appear on Raw back in January of this year. However, he reportedly suffered from an anxiety attack, which led him to miss his initially planned introduction.

But now, he seems to have fully recovered and looks set to be in for a push. After all, he destroyed three WWE veterans on two nights. First, it was Kurt Angle, then it was the Hardy Boyz combined, which is more impressive given that he was alone against two Superstars who had just won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

He might be in for something big in the coming weeks.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement