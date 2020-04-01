5 things WWE is doing to get by without a live audience

Have you noticed these changes to WWE's weekly programming?

What does WWE have up their sleeve to distract from not having a live audience?

Brian Thornsburg

SmackDown, RAW and NXT have been held in an empty Performance Center

WWE has been forced to make a lot of changes to their weekly programming due to the ongoing pandemic, the biggest of them being shows taking place in an empty Performance Center. Interestingly enough though, a lot of the changes have been positive and have really helped distract from the fact that shows are taking place in an empty arena.

With that being said and WWE roaring on with their weekly programming during the pandemic, here are five ways the company has gotten around not having a live audience.

#5 Arena lighting and set

WWE has made some interesting changes to their set at the Performance Center

WWE has made several changes to the sets of their weekly shows and while a lot of that was due to episodes being broadcast at the Performance Center, it also had to do with the fact that there is no live audience at the moment. With that being said, WWE seems to be doing their best to conceal that fact in a variety a ways and some of them are kind of working.

One perfect example of this is WWE putting a series of lighting rigs out where the audience would be and making it a part of the set. The company also seems to be dimming the lights a bit when it comes to the seating section, which is at least helping cover up the fact that they are in an empty arena.

WWE should be applauded for these changes and for at least trying to create a new atmosphere. Sure, it's not perfect and you still get the feeling that a crowd of people should be there, but it's considerably less noticeable with the changes that the company has made so far.

