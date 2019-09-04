5 Things WWE made clear on RAW ( 2 September 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

RAW delivered another great episode

RAW was one of hell of an episode, and it was a fantastic way to start September. It was thoroughly entertaining, as Red Brand had a number of rip-roaring matches. From start to end, every segment was noteworthy and the fans are hyped for the next RAW which will see the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin at Maddison Square Garden.

The Red Brand had some surprises but the heel turn of Bayley certainly topped the list. The SmackDown Women's Champion turned on her tag-team partner of the night, Becky Lynch, who got assaulted by Sasha Banks earlier. Bray Wyatt made his presence felt with an interesting episode of Firefly Fun House.

Even though Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins were scheduled to sign the contract for the Universal Championship match, it didn't happen after interference from The OC. Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in the second round of King of the Ring, but the match between Ricochet and Samoa Joe had a queer ending.

Let's talk about five things WWE made clear on RAW this week.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

#5 Lacey Evans and Natalya could face each other at Clash of Champions

There is no doubt that the feud between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, is currently the focal point of RAW Women's division. But Lacey Evans and Natalya had a match on the Red Brand this week where the latter lost the match. Just two weeks before Clash of Champions they crossed paths, and they could be set for another rematch later.

Evans made her return to the company last week when she faced the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. Though Evans is currently not in the title picture, she could do well in a different feud.

Natalya, on the other hand, is a babyface who was a victim of Sasha Banks a couple of weeks ago. After facing Sasha Banks last week, Natalya has certainly moved on from the storyline. A rivalry between Natalya and Evans should be interesting. Following a loss this week, the Queen of Harts could be looking for vengeance at Clash of Champions.

