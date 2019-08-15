5 things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (13th August 2019)

Erik Rowan and Daniel Bryan

After a brilliant SummerSlam and a great Raw, SmackDown Live was decent, to say the least. The unpredictability we saw on Raw wasn't visible on the blue brand and the only intriguing storyline was the one involving Roman Reigns.

The show started with Kevin Owens addressing the WWE Universe over his win against Shane McMahon before the latter sanctioned a match between Samoa Joe and Owens, which Joe won due to interference from Elias as a guest referee. Buddy Murphy and Roman Reigns put on a great match which was simply the best on the show.

The Revival and Randy Orton faced the New Day and the former emerged victories. Also, Charlotte Flair got the better of Ember Moon in a great one on one match. The biggest talking point from the show was the announcement that Daniel Bryan made about him and Erik Rowan not being involved in the attack on Reigns and that he would reveal the name of the attacker next week.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the 5 things WWE made very clear on this week's episode of SmackDown Live:

#5 Charlotte Flair will most likely be the next challenger to Bayley

Charlotte Flair and Ember Moon

After Ember Moon was defeated clean by Bayley on SummerSlam, the only believable challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship is Charlotte Flair. The Queen defeating the Shenom on SmackDown Live could be a clear hint that Flair is going to challenge Bayley.

If this happens, we will be able to see the Four Horsewomen fighting for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship on both brands after Sasha Banks returned this week on Raw and beat the hell out of Becky Lynch. Charlotte vs Bayley is another women's match capable of being a PPV main event and it is fair to say, the WWE Universe is in for a treat.

