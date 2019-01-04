5 Things WWE must do on SmackDown Live next week

What does the future hold for Cena and Becky?

There could be a lot of surprises in store for us on the next week's episode of Raw as multiple segments are planned for the show. But nothing has been announced regarding SmackDown Live for the next week. Despite this, fans will be tuning into the show as SD Live has constantly delivered as compared to Raw.

There are many interesting storylines ongoing in SD Live. AJ Styles won the fatal 5 way and will now challenge Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble PPV for the WWE Championship. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted the Rusev Day celebration to stake his claim for the US Championship. Also, Asuka has been told by HHH to select her opponent for the Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE will also be looking to focus on The Miz and Shane McMahon while also progressing Naomi and Mandy Rose's rivalry. Here we take a look at the 5 things that WWE should consider for the next week's episode of SD Live.

#5. Rusev should be attacked backstage by Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE needs to rebuild Shinsuke Nakamura in 2019

Despite winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match, Shinsuke Nakamura could not rise to the main event level on SD Live. He lost many WWE championship matches against AJ Styles and then nowhere to be seen on TV for a long period of time. He did win the US Championship from Jeff Hardy but rarely defended it on TV.

On the Christmas edition of SD Live, Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the US championship which was good for both men. Shinsuke could not focus on regaining the championship and will be involved in a meaningful storyline while Rusev finally got success after being in the background for a long amount of time. He became one of the most popular stars in WWE last year and will now be looking to capitalize on his popularity.

Next week on SD Live, WWE should let Shinsuke attack Rusev from behind in a backstage segment to make him look vicious. A match between the two should be then announced for the Royal Rumble PPV.

