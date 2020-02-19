5 things WWE must do to make 2020 Super ShowDown a success

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What does WWE have planned for Super ShowDown?

WWE Super Showdown is set to happen February 27th in Saudi Arabia and excitement for the event is at an all time high! Now that might have to do with the fact that various titles are on the line and the dream matches the company has put together, but there is truly something for everyone when it comes to this pay per view.

With that being said and WWE needing to carry their momentum in a meaningful way on The Road to WrestleMania 36, here are five things the company needs to do to make the pay per view a success.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think the company should do at Super Showdown.

#5 Don't make Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet a squash match

Brock Lesnar versus Ricochet. Who wins?

Brock Lesnar versus Ricochet for the WWE Title is official for Super Showdown, but the jury is still out on what exactly fans will see during the match. On one hand, the company has quite the lineup for this pay per view and could probably get away with turning this contest into a squash match.

With that being said, however, it would feel like a cheap way out, especially since the company has been building up Ricochet over the past few weeks and it would just be sad to see. It would also be a huge crash landing for Ricochet, who would then have to go into WrestleMania season with a key loss on his record.

In the end, WWE has all the right things in place to put on a perfect David vs Goliath match. In fact, they have something that could probably steal the show if both Superstars put their minds to it. That's why the company owes it to themselves and the fans to make this match go long.

1 / 5 NEXT