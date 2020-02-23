5 things WWE can do to get fans excited about the Women's Tag Team division

This is how WWE revives the staggering women's division

The Women's tag team division was a welcomed addition to WWE only a year ago, but it is quickly losing traction after being lost in the weekly shuffle. While a lot of people probably want to blame WWE for the division's struggle, one has to consider that there are only so many hours of programming fixed for a week.

With that being said and time inching closer to WrestleMania 36, here are five things WWE can do to revive The Women's tag team division. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do to make the women's tag team titles relevant again.

#5. More title defenses

WWE needs to start defending the titles on a semi-regular basis.

There are a lot of things WWE can do to strengthen the Women's Tag Team division, but it all has to start with the company choosing to defend the titles more. Not only does this help get the belts more television time, which is a necessity right now, but also creates an unpredictable story-telling that will benefit the overall product.

With that being said and the belts struggling to maintain relevancy, it's time for the company to make the titles a mainstay again. Whether that manifests itself in title matches on free television or mind-blowing feuds that culminate at pay-per-views, the belts need to be defended on a regular basis.

In the end, the company needs to show the WWE Universe that these belts matter again and that begins with compelling title defenses. At least that way, the title picture is moving again, the company can still have matches on free TV.

