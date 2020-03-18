5 things WWE must do with the shows from the Performance Center

Having no fans in the arena might give WWE a chance to try out something new and unique!

The Road to WrestleMania will be very different this year.

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Road to WrestleMania would be very different this time!

2020 is proving to be a really tough time for the entire world, and just like all the other businesses and organizations, WWE is also hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. After airing SmackDown and RAW from the Performance Center with no fans, the company has announced to move its biggest event of the year WrestleMania 36 to the PC as well.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania."

The live crowd plays a huge part in the world of Sports Entertainment and while WWE somehow managed to deliver an interesting episode of SmackDown, the RAW that followed had many major issues. With all the weekly shows looking set to air live from the Performance Center, for the time being, WWE needs to step up their game and take some unique steps to make these shows interesting.

So without wasting further time, let's take a look at the five things WWE must do with these shows from the Performance Center in Orlando. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Not replay recent matches

No more replays, please!

In the two empty-arena shows that we have witnessed in the last week, the biggest let-down has been WWE airing replays of recent matches as fillers. On SmackDown, we saw the SD Tag Team Elimination Chamber match and on RAW, we saw the entire one-hour-long Men's Royal Rumble 2020 match.

Of course, with the emergency shift of venue, the company can't be blamed a lot for this as they are trying their best to deliver a good show, but continuing this might become a huge problem and would result in poor ratings. Rather than showing matches which we saw merely a few weeks or a month ago, a better approach would be to play legendary and vintage WrestleMania matches to build the hype for the Show of Shows.

I, for one, still get nostalgic every time I see iconic matches like The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 or The Rock vs Steve Austin at WrestleMania 17.

1 / 5 NEXT