5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: AJ Styles wins his first singles match; Grayson Waller puts Roman Reigns on notice

AJ Styles was booked to compete in his first singles match on WWE NXT 2.0. He took on newcomer Grayson Waller in the main event of the night. The latter gained the upper hand by attacking Styles on RAW a night earlier. The entire show was built around the massive contest featuring the former WWE Champion.

Elektra Lopez also decided to pick between Santos Escobar and Xyon Quinn as the two men competed in a match. Lopez made her choice early and played a vital role in the outcome of the contest.

Tony D’Angelo decided to back up his words with a match against Pete Dunne. The two men competed in a Crowbar on a Pole match. Meanwhile, Wendy Choo teamed up with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to defeat Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, and Amari Miller.

The promotion delivered a loaded show filled with a few surprises to make things more interesting. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. Elektra Lopez double-crossed Xyon Quinn to leave with Santos Escobar on WWE NXT 2.0

This week, new champion Bron Breakker opened WWE NXT 2.0 and spoke about his victory over Tommaso Ciampa. He put over The Blackheart before promising a memorable reign with the title.

The first match of the night followed soon after. Santos Escobar entered the ring to take on Xyon Quinn. The former stared down the new champion, hinting towards a possible future clash.

Quinn used his strength to work over Escobar early. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion used several tactics to go after the limbs of the newcomer and weaken him.

Elektra Lopez arrived to distract both men. She stood in Escobar’s path as he tried to slam Quinn into the steel post.

Soon after, she revealed her true intentions as she delivered a low blow to Quinn. Escobar took advantage and finished off the powerhouse with the Phantom Driver. Lopez celebrated the win with Legado del Fantasma to end the segment.

Both NXT 2.0 Superstars delivered a good match early on Tuesday. It was the right call to put Escobar over in this one. The ending suggests that the storyline between Lopez and Quinn isn’t over yet. The newcomer could end up finding a way to get back at the female superstar.

