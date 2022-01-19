5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: WALTER dominates; Grayson Waller follows in AJ Styles’ footsteps

A loaded episode of WWE NXT 2.0 was set to take fans on a ride this week. WALTER returned to the brand to take on Roderick Strong in a much-awaited contest.

The rivalry between Grayson Waller and LA Knight also picked up on this week’s episode. It looks like the creative team will build their feud before giving them a match on a big stage.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament also kicked off this week as four teams competed for a spot in the semi-finals. Legado del Fantasma took a surprise loss to Malik Blade & Edris Enofe to get knocked out of the tournament.

Bron Breakker was also ready to put his title on the line against Santos Escobar. The champion showed Escobar that he wouldn’t wait for his challenger to select a date and time for their match.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT 2.0 got right on this week’s show.

#5. Grayson Waller continued to impress on WWE NXT 2.0

LA Knight arrived early on WWE NXT 2.0 to face Grayson Waller. The Australian star arrived with a restraining order in hand, warning Knight that he would be arrested if he came near.

Dexter Lumis arrived, and a match was booked between him and Waller. The former recently recovered from a hand injury, and his opponent targeted his arm to put him through a lot of pain.

The Tortured Artist fought back and hit an uranage nearly into the Silence. Lumis lost control after a mysterious man attacked him, sending him into the steel post. Waller took advantage and hit a rolling cutter for the win.

After the contest, Waller presented his new “insurance policy,” i.e., a bodyguard, to the NXT Universe. The match was solid and helped NXT 2.0 get off to a great start.

It looks like Waller is taking a page out of AJ Styles’ book and aligning himself with the revamped Saurav. The decision could help him get over in his rivalry against LA Knight.

Both men will likely put on some great matches in the coming weeks. It would be great to see Knight pick up some wins after a slow start to his career. Meanwhile, WWE will need to find a way to elevate Lumis on the roster.

