5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week (June 14, 2022): New challenger steps up to Bron Breakker, released superstar remains in the broadcast, Roxanne Perez continues her momentum 

It was another hard-hitting week of action for WWE NXT 2.0. With The Great American Bash special looming on July 5, rivalries and storylines were furthered as it became clearer as to who may be pitted against who at the big event.

Heading into this week's show, it was announced that the team of Women's Breakout Tournament winner Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, and Cora Jade would battle Toxic Attraction in a six-woman tag team main event match.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week.

#5 Tiffany Stratton tastes defeat once again following her Women's Breakout Tournament Finals loss

After managing to make it to the Women's Breakout Tournament, Tiffany Stratton thought she'd hit the jackpot. Following defeat in the finals match against Roxanne Perez last week, she faced Fallon Henley.

"The Buff Barbie Doll" lost, thanks to a distraction from Wendy Choo, allowing Henley to exact revenge for her semi-finals defeat in the Women's Breakout Tournament. Nonetheless, it was the right move to show more vulnerability from Stratton, while setting up a new feud at the same time.

#4 The Dyad make their NXT in-ring debuts

The Dyads have been aligned with Joe Gacy

The eerie hooded figures have been by Joe Gacy's side every Tuesday night for a number of weeks now. The Dyads finally made their official in-ring debuts last night, picking up a win against Javier Bernal & Dante Chen.

It was the right move to allow fans to see the hooded duo in action and show that they are capable of holding their own in the ring if their leader needs them to be thrust into battle.

#3 WWE keeps "Two Dimes" match in the broadcast despite being released

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams defeated "Stacks" & "Two Dimes"

Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan was released from his WWE contract earlier in the week. He was reportedly let go due to a rule violation behind the scenes.

Despite having his contract terminated, the 22-year-old appeared on this week's episode. He competed in a match teaming up with "Stacks," losing to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. In light of the release, it was good to see WWE keep up with the storylines and not cut the match altogether.

#2 Bron Breakker's next NXT Championship bout is now set

Cameron Grimes went face-to-face with Bron Breakker

With The Great American Bash fast approaching, fans wondered who would step up and challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at the event.

After the champion defeated Duke Hudson in one-on-one action, Cameron Grimes challenged Breakker to a match. The match will be a fresh encounter for the powerhouse, with the former North American Champion providing an intriguing test.

#1 Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell & Cora Jade overcame Toxic Attraction

After winning the Women's Breakout Tournament last week, it was only fitting that Roxanne Perez picked up another victory the following episode to continue her momentum.

The former ROH Women's Champion scored the decisive pinfall on Gigi Dolin to pick up the win for her team against Toxic Attraction. It is just a matter of time before Perez will get a shot at NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win the NXT Championship match at The Great American Bash? Bron Breakker Cameron Grimes 2 votes so far