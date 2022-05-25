5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week (May 24, 2022): Tiffany Stratton replaces injured Nikkita Lyons in Women's Breakout Tournament, Roxanne Perez advances to the finals

Just days away from In Your House on June 4, WWE NXT 2.0 provided some electrifying action that fans were unable to take their eyes off.

The jam-packed show saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker in action against Duke Hudson, plus the semi-finals of the Women's Breakout Tournament being contested. Also announced before the event, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was to collide with Indi Hartwell in a non-title bout.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week.

#5 Josh Briggs saves Ikemen Jiro from another attack

Ikemen Jiro in action against Von Wagner

A few weeks ago, Von Wagner took out Ikemen Jiro. This Tuesday, there was some follow-up that brought a match between the rivals. Despite a valiant effort by the Japanese star, the colossus Wagner scored the victory and once again sought to attack the fallen Jiro.

However, Josh Briggs made the save to send Wagner crashing and burning over the top rope. It was most certainly the right call and made for an exciting moment to bring Josh Briggs back into the fold.

#4 NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated in controversial circumstances

NXT Champion Bron Breakker against Duke Hudson

NXT Champion Bron Breakker went one-on-one with Duke Hudson in the main event. Needless to say, Joe Gacy and his disciples were lurking around the ringside area.

Gacy's presence resulted in the champion getting himself disqualified. Breakker went on to use a steel chair on his arch-nemesis, only to accidentally strike Hudson instead. By showcasing Breakker getting disqualified, it only added more intrigue to his high-stakes match against Gacy on June 4, where the champion could lose his title if disqualified.

#3 Wendy Choo targets NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose once more

Wendy Choo has been tormenting NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose for a number of weeks now. Whether it was with a water pistol or attempting to fry the champion under a tanning bed, it appeared that she always had Rose's number.

After the Toxic Attraction leader picked up the win over Indi Hartwell, a brawl broke out between Katana Chance & Kayden Carter and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin. While the champion's back was turned on the entrance ramp, Wendy Choo struck.

Moving forward, it is a must that we see this feud conclude with a huge match at In Your House.

#2 Tiffany Stratton replaces an injured Nikkita Lyons in the Women's Breakout Tournament

Tiffany Stratton replaced Nikkita Lyons against Fallon Henley

During the WWE NXT 2.0 broadcast, it was revealed that Nikkita Lyons was ineligible to compete after sustaining an injury in training. Tiffany Stratton was chosen as a replacement for the Women's Breakout Tournament.

WWE NXT's Buff Barbie Doll was the right choice, given her development over the last few months. Surprisingly, Stratton even managed to take home the win and will now compete in the finals of the tournament.

#1 Roxanne Perez advances to the finals of the WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament finals

Roxanne Perez made it to the finals of the WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament with a victory over Lash Legend. The young star secured the victory after reversing a powerbomb into Pop Rox.

For Perez, who signed for WWE just a couple of months ago, it has been a remarkable run so far. This victory shows that the company has a lot of faith in her abilities. The omens may be in her favor once again when the final match rolls around.

What is your opinion on the current WWE NXT 2.0 product? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh