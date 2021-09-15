5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Tommaso Ciampa takes Goldie home; Mandy Rose returns

WWE NXT went through a major change on Tuesday night. Fans were looking forward to what NXT 2.0 brings, and the future of the superstars involved.

Samoa Joe relinquished his NXT Championship a couple of nights before this week’s show. His injury forced William Regal to announce a match to crown the new NXT Champion on Tuesday night.

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis prepared to tie the knot after months of drama. Many expected things to go very wrong during the wedding ceremony segment.

Mandy Rose returned after suffering a facial injury at the hands of Sarray several weeks ago. Meanwhile, Diamond Mine continued to grow after The Creed Brothers had another impressive outing.

Imperium defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs to get back on track while Hit Row’s B-Fab made her in-ring debut after her crew hyped her up. Carmelo Hayes brought on Trick Williams as backup before deciding who he wanted to challenge for a championship opportunity.

This week’s NXT had some good segments, and a few ordinary matches. Let's look at the five things WWE got right on the brand new NXT.

#5. Newcomer Bron Breakker outdid LA Knight on WWE NXT

NXT kicked off with promos from Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, and LA Knight. All four men were ready to compete for the NXT Championship in the main event.

Right after Knight was done talking, Bron Breakker challenged him to a match. Knight, overconfident, accepted the challenge.

The former Million Dollar Champion attacked the newcomer and cornered him. Breakker used his impressive strength to break free, fight back, and hit big suplexes before Knight stomped on him.

However, the newcomer’s strength was too much for Knight. Breakker lifted the Million Dollar Superstar over his head and hit a huge powerslam to get the pin.

The match gave Breakker a victory on his first outing in NXT. It was interesting to see that the brand put a newcomer over the former NXT Million Dollar Champion.

Fans expected to see Knight win the NXT Championship. The outcome of the match suggested that he could get a favorable look at the end of the show.

The match set the mood for the night, and fans knew they would get to see something different and exciting throughout the new revamped version of NXT.

